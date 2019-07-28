New Delhi: The woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was critically injured while two were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

If reports are to be believed, victims’s lawyer, who was driving the car was also injured in the road accident. Both the rape victim and lawyer have been taken to Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.

Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police said that the mishap took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur. “Prima facie, there seems to be no conspiracy,” he added.

Police said that the woman and her relatives along with the lawyer were going to meet the victim’s uncle at Rae Bareli jail, when their vehicle was hit by a truck coming from opposite direction. The truck driver escaped the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. “We have seized the truck and are now trying to trace its owner,” Gurubaksganj police station house officer Rakesh Singh told Indian Express.

The incident comes 10 days after the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of accused Shashi Singh, the accomplice of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Unnao rape case. The court had noted that the rape survivor had named her in the recorded statement.

Unnao Rape Case

A 16-year-old girl accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of allegedly raping her at his house in 2017. She tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8, 2017 claiming inaction in the investigation of the rape case.

Later, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up in custody by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and his aides. Later, he succumbed to injuries in hospital.

An FIR was lodged against Sengar on April 12, 2018 under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested last year and since then he has been in prison.