New Delhi: The woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, has been critically injured after the car in which she was travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

If reports are to be believed, victims’s lawyer, who was driving the car has been killed in the road accident while her mother is said to be critical and undergoing medical treatment at Lucknow Trauma Centre.

“The incident took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur district. All four people in the car got seriously injured,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police. “They were taken to a hospital… Prima facie, there seems to be no conspiracy,” he added.

Police said that all of them (rape survivor, her lawyer Mahendra Singh, mother and aunt) were going to meet their relatives at Rae Bareli jail, when their vehicle was hit by a truck coming from opposite direction.

The incident comes 10 days after the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of accused Shashi Singh, the accomplice of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Unnao rape case. The court had noted that the rape survivor had named her in the recorded statement.

A woman belonging to the Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year. The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence.