New Delhi: Even as she struggles for her life at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, the Unnao rape survive had been concerned about her own safety and that of her family for a while now. Reports emerged on Tuesday that she had written to none other than Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

According to ANI, the survivor requested Gogoi to “take action against those who are making threats”. She wrote, “People came to my house and threatened me to take back cases, otherwise the whole family will be put in jail on false charges.”

That the main accused in the rape case is a BJP MLA allegedly saw the investigation crawl at a snail’s pace. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar wasn’t even arrested for a long time after the charges were framed.

Sengar is again under the radar for his alleged role in the accident. In fact, according to the FIR against him, the cops who were deployed for the security of the rape survivor had kept the legislator posted about the family’s movements.

Apart from Sengar, the FIR also named his brother Manoj and eight others with the accident. The FIR has been registered on basis of the complaint made by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

However, the UP DGP has denied any security lapse in the case saying that seven security personnel were posted at victim’s home and three were there to accompany her on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the mother of the rape survivor has called Sunday’s incident a ‘conspiracy to wipe out her family.’ “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us. The son of a co-accused in the case (Sengar’s brother Atul Singh), Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened us. They said that they will deal with us,” she said.