Lucknow: The BJP has suspended MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the horrific Sunday accident which brought the Unnao rape survivor on ventilator support. However, details have emerged that the survivor’s family had filed as many as 35 written complaints to the local police and administration in the past year.

They feared they would be targeted by Sengar’s henchmen and as such, sought action but that never happened, a relative of the family told a leading daily on Tuesday.

“We’ve been living in fear and continued facing life threats ever since the CBI took over the (rape) case last year and arrested the MLA. There is so much fear that we even left our house in Makhi in Unnao district,” the relative said.

The UP Police has been forced into action ever since it emerged that the survivor had written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi and the latter sought a report on the same.

Meanwhile, Unnao SP MP Verma admitted that police had received 33 complaints. “But they were dismissed as they were unfounded and lacked merit,” he told the daily. However, his senior, additional director general of police (Lucknow zone) Rajeev Krishna, assured that those complaints would now be re-examined.

He told the daily that all those reports would be reassessed. “If any laxity of district police comes to the fore, action will be initiated against the guilty,” he said.

“IGP (Lucknow range) SK Bhagat was sent to Unnao district on Monday night to reassess all complaints given by the family,” he added. The aggrieved family’s relative, meanwhile, told the daily that the complaints were sent through registered post and even uploaded on the

government’s integrated grievance redressal system.

“Sengar’s henchmen came in the presence of security guards and threatened us. We made videos of these incidents and showed them to police, but the Makhi SHO did not register a case,” he alleged.