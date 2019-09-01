New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor, who had suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures following a car accident in Rae Bareli on July 28 is said to be out of danger. If reports are to be believed, the victim has been shifted out of the ICU into a ward. Notably, the woman had been airlifted from a Lucknow hospital to AIIMS here, after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the mishap.

The woman, who was allegedly raped by the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was critically injured while two of her relatives, one of whom was a key witness were killed after the car in which they were traveling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district.

After the accident, the woman’s family had accused Sengar of plotting to kill her. However, the ex-BJP MLA had rejected the allegations saying, a “political conspiracy” has been hatched by his opponents to frame him. “I would also pray to God that both the advocate and the pidhitaa (Unnao rape survivor) recover fully,” Sengar said.

Talking to reporters outside the Sitapur jail when he was being taken to Delhi, he had also demanded impartial probe into the entire incident. “All the allegations, which have been leveled against me are political in nature. If helping someone is a crime, then what will we people from politics do? Some people have become weak and have resorted to political conspiracy against me,” he added.