New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor is yet to give her statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as she is not in the condition to do so, said reports on Monday.

A leading portal said that the agency had approached the doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the survivor’s statement in connection with the road accident last month which left her critically injured but the doctors reportedly told the officers that she wasn’t medically fit to record any statement.

Meanwhile, sources told the portal that the CBI had conducted brain mapping test of the truck driver and cleaner at Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar, final reports of which were awaited.

The two have already taken a polygraph test in Delhi. Both were arrested by the CBI on suspicion that the accident may be a conspiracy by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The rape survivor met with an accident on July 28 when her car collided with a truck while she was on her way from Unnao to Rae Bareli. The car crash claimed the lives of both her aunts travelling with her and critically injured the teenage girl and her lawyer.

Truck owner Devendra Kishore Pal has reportedly told the CBI that he knew neither Sengar nor the survivor and has called it an accident. On why the license plate of the truck was blackened if not to escape the police, Pal reportedly told CBI that it was done to save the vehicle from being seized by the bank due to non-payment of EMIs.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has granted the agency two more weeks to complete the investigation into the road accident. The top court has also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh as interim compensation to the survivor’s lawyer for medical expenses.

The agency had sought four-weeks’ time from the Supreme Court to complete the probe.