New Delhi: Days after Unnao rape survivor was left critically injured and two of her relatives were killed in a road accident, the Central government directed CBI to take over investigation of the case. An order from the Department of Personnel and Training accessed by the PTI said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe “abetment and conspiracies” into the accident.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the case. Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said that till the Central Bureau of Investigation takes, the SIT headed by Rae Bareli’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh and three Circle Officers as members would immediately begin work and take charge of crucial evidence.

The members are CO, Rae Bareli (City), Gopi Nathi Soni, CO, Lalganj, Laxmikant Gautam and CO, Maharajganj, Rajendra Prasad Shahi.The condition of the rape survivor and her lawyer continues to be precarious.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others in connection with victim’s accident. The BJP MLA, who is in jail, was booked afresh on attempt to murder charge.

Reports claimed that the FIR was registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

Meanwhile, a letter confirming that the family was under tremendous pressure from the BJP Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides has appeared on the social media. On July 12, 2019, in the letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the rape survivor had urged him to “take action against those who are making threats”.

“People came to my house and threaten us to take back the cases otherwise my whole family will be put in jail in fake cases”, the letter said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders led by MLA Ajay Singh Lallu sat on a dharna at the Gandhi statue, demanding the BJP expel the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. UP BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters that Sengar had long been suspended from the party and will stay suspended till the case continues.