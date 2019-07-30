New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Unnao rape survivor’s accident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divest the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of the political power given to them. She also asked why people like Sengar are given the “protection of political power”, while their victims are abandoned to battle for their lives alone.

“For God’s sake, Mr Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It’s still not too late. Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts and her advocate were travelling to Rae Bareli in a car when it was hit by a truck. Both the aunts succumbed to their injuries while others have been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. The rape victim and the lawyer are in critical condition.

Following the mishap, an FIR was registered against Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others (Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Awadhesh Singh) in connection with the accident on Sunday. The BJP MLA, who is in jail, was booked afresh on an attempt to murder charge.

The FIR was registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh. It said that the cops, who were deployed for the security of the Unnao rape survivor, had informed the leader and his associates of the family’s movement on Sunday.