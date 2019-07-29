New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others in connection with Unnao rape case victim’s accident yesterday. The BJP MLA, who is in jail, has been booked afresh on attempt to murder charge.

Reports claimed that the FIR has been registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

The woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was critically injured while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district on Sunday.

Victims’s lawyer, who was reportedly driving the car was also injured in the road accident. Both the rape victim and lawyer are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Their condition is said to be critical.

“Lady (rape survivor) & lawyer both are on ventillator & in critical but stable condition. Girl has fracture on her leg & a head injury,” Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-Charge, Trauma Center, King George’s Medical University hospital said.

The accident has turned into a major political controversy. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, asking, “does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted.

Besides Priyanka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue in the Parliament and alleged that it could be a conspiracy to murder the woman who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017. Yadav also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the accident.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the rape survivor at the Lucknow hospital and claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government visited the woman.

“I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility,” Maliwal posted on Twitter.

A CBI team, investigating the rape case against the MLA, also visited the hospital to meet the family members and then the police to get information about the accident.