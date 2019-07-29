New Delhi: After a host of politicians from the opposition attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led UP government over the accident of Unnao rape survivor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident ‘state-sponsored barbarism’. He further said that the incident appears to be a pre-planned conspiracy to eliminate the Unnao rape survivor and her family.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal took said, “Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy and a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state-sponsored barbarism?”

On Sunday, the victim, her paternal and maternal aunts and her advocate were travelling towards Rae Bareli in a car when it was hit by a truck. Both the aunts succumbed to their injuries while others have been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. The rape victim and the lawyer are in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, the survivor’s mother also said that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate her family. “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us,” the rape survivor’s mother said.

Further, she alleged that the son of a co-accused in the Unnao rape case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had issued them threats. “They said that they will deal with us,” a leading news channel reported the mother as saying.

The matter will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).