New Delhi: The lawyer of Unnao rape survivor, who is said to be critical and in a deep coma, will be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

Mahendra Singh, the lawyer, has been taken off the ventilator but is still in critical condition.

As per the statement issued by Aeromed Airambulances, the lawyer and his attendant will be airlifted before noon.

The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted in an air ambulance late on Monday and admitted to the AIIMS after the Supreme Court’s order.

The AIIMS authorities were directed to make required arrangements for the proper treatment and care of the rape survivor. The authorities of the hospital said that the same facility will be accorded to the injured lawyer upon request.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had transferred all cases related to the Unnao incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Additionally, the apex court had also demanded the presence of a “responsible officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)” in the court.

The Apex Court had ordered a daily trial to be completed within 45 days and completion of investigation in the accident within a fortnight by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).