New Delhi: The FIR filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday revealed that the cops, who were deployed for the security of the Unnao rape survivor, had informed the leader and his associates of the family’s movement to Rae Bareli on Sunday. Notably, the woman, who was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA was critically injured while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district yesterday. The survivor and her lawyer are battling for life at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Apart from Sengar, the FIR also named his brother Manoj and 8 others (Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Awadhesh Singh) in connection with Unnao rape victim’s accident. The FIR has been registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail. Contrary to the FIR, the Director General of Police (DGP) has denied any security lapse in the case saying that seven security personnel were posted at victim’s home and three were there to accompany her on yesterday.

Speaking to a news channel, a security personnel (gunner) said that they were asked to stay back as the car had no space. “The victim and her aunt told me that that there is no space in vehicle. She said five people were going hence there was nothing to worry about,” survivor’s gunner Suresh Kumar said.

The mother of the rape survivor has called Sunday’s incident a ‘conspiracy to wipe out her family.’ “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us. The son of a co-accused in the case [reportedly Sengar’s brother Atul Singh], Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened us. They said that they will deal with us,” her mother said.

Meanwhile, the accident has turned into a major political controversy. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, asking, “does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue in the Parliament and alleged that it could be a conspiracy to murder the woman who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017. Yadav also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the accident.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the rape survivor at the Lucknow hospital and claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government visited the woman.

“I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility,” Maliwal posted on Twitter.