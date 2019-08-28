New Delhi: Police have filed a chargesheet against the Unnao rape survivor’s uncle, charging him of forging documents.

Currently, the uncle is serving a 10-year jail term in connection with a nearly two-decade-old case for beating Sengar’s brother. He has been accused of making changes to a copy of a court judgement with the help of a whitener, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The uncle along with his two brothers, including the rape victim’s father, was booked in a murder case.

“Police submitted a list of cases against him in an Unnao court along with other documents to invoke the gangsters Act. The list included the 2000 case. In the court, the uncle claimed he was not an accused in the attempt to murder case. He submitted a copy of the 2002 court judgment, which mentioned another name in place of the uncle’s. A whitener was used to erase his name and replace it with another one,” the newspaper quoted the investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Amar Singh, as saying.

Meanwhile, an Uttar Pradesh Police constable accused in the custodial death of Unnao rape survivor’s father approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to appeal against the framing of charges against him. UP Police Constable Amir Khan, one of the accused, was charged for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor’s father and in a case of possession of illegal arms.