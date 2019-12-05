New Delhi: The rape victim from Unnao who was allegedly set ablaze by five men on Thursday morning was brought to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow by an air ambulance for medical treatment, stated a report. She would be admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.



The brutal incident took place on December 5 at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. Notably, one of the five men, who set ablaze the woman was an accused in the rape case, stated the police. Soon after the incident, the woman was admitted to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim was earlier reported to be ‘critical’ when she was shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow, added the police.

Besides, the woman has named five persons and two of them have been arrested, the police said. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail.

Condemning the heinous act, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the lawmakers must send out a signal to the society that in such incidents action should be taken promptly and adequately, as a result, these incidents are not repeated.

“What is needed, is not mere arrest in one case. We must send out a signal to the entire country and society that in such incidents action should be taken promptly, swiftly, and adequately, so these things are not repeated again,” the Vice President said in Rajya Sabha.

(With agency inputs)