New Delhi: The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung hospital, was laid to rest at her native village amidst tight security arrangements. Earlier the family members were not ready to perform her last rites unless Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at their village and assures of strict action against the accused. However, after a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials they agreed to perform bury her in the fields belonging to her family.

A large number of locals, officials and UP Ministers — Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun were present at the burial site. Villagers from all walks of life paid their respects to her before the body was taken for the last rites.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to give the victim’s kin 24-hours police security and a licence to hold a weapon.

“We have decided to provide 24 hours security to the victim’s sister and security will also be given to other family members. As demanded by the victim’s brother, we will provide him license to hold arms as per arms act for self-defence,” news agency ANI quoted Lucknow’s divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram as saying

“We will also arrange for a job for the victim’s sister. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we will provide two houses to the family. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits,” he assured.

Yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for victim’s kin. The Chief Minister had also said that the case will be taken to a fast track court. “All the accused people have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given,” he had said in a statement yesterday.

On Thursday, December 5, the 23-year-old rape victim, was on her way to Raebareli court when five men, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her. She was rushed to Lucknow civil hospital with 90 per cent burns and a day later, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment, where she breathed her last.