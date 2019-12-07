New Delhi: The Unnao rape victim, who was set afire by five men on Thursday passed away at national capital’s Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. The woman breathed her last at 11:40 PM on December 6.

“She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died”, news agency ANI quoted Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic) as saying.

On December 5, the woman was admitted to a Lucknow hospital with 90 per cent burns, later she was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in extremely critical condition. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

The 23-year-old rape survivor was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli when was set on fire by five men outside the Sindupur village in Unnao district. Within hours, all the five men involved in attack were arrested.

The five men, who attacked her also included the two who were accused of raping the woman in December. Notably, one of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run.