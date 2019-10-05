New Delhi: After the cross-examination of Unnao rape victim‘s mother in the case, the victim’s sister will be cross-examined by the counsel of the accused on October 9, stated news agency ANI on Saturday.

On October 3, the CBI charge-sheeted three accused in a case of the alleged gang rape of Unnao rape survivor on 11 June 2017. They are Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. Currently, all the three accused are out on bail. It must be noted that the chargesheet in the gang rape case was filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharmaa and the case has been posted for hearing on October 10.

In a separate incident on 4 June 2017, the minor girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence.