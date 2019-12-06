New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor who ran for her life after being set on fire by the accused is in a critical state, doctors in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital who are treating her said on Friday. Eyewitnesses said the woman was running in a “ball of fire”, screaming for help.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened? pic.twitter.com/ptXYGifLN6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha following which Congress MPs staged a walkout over the issue of women safety. “The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?” said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: The fact that you(Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon,you were quiet then. pic.twitter.com/XZxJc5pJad — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

BJP minister Smriti Irani countered Adhir Ranjan’s attack and said that the issue of women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. “A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as a political weapon in the West Bengal. Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics,” the minister said.

“The fact that you (Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet during the West Bengal panchayat polls where rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then,” Irani added.