‘Unnatural Sex’ Demand Kills 2 Boys In North, South Delhi And One Man In UP’s Hamirpur; Disturbing Details Emerge

Tragic incidents unfolded in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where three people were victimised over unusual sexual demands.

Crime news: In a shocking series of events, two boys in North and South Delhi and one man in UP’s Hamirpur lost their lives due to an unnatural sex demand. The first incident took place in North Delhi where a 20-year-old boy killed after he was forced to have unnatural sex in an isolated area of DDA Park, Mori Gate. Another incident took place in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas where a 14-year-old boy was victimised of the heinous crime by his three friend and in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur a wife bit her 35-year-old husband’s private part as she was fed up with his demand to engage in the unnatural act. The disturbing details emerging from these cases serve as a wake-up call for society.

14-Year-Boy Made To Lick Shoes, Perform ‘Unnatural Sex’ in Delhi’s Hauz Khas

A shocking incident came to light in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, where a 14-year-old boy was subjected to a horrifying ordeal by his three friends. The incident involved the boy being forced to lick shoes and perform an ‘unnatural act’, which was recorded and shared on social media platforms. The video, which was also posted on Instagram, showed the boy being coerced at knife point while his friends made him lick their shoes and then forced him to engage in the unnatural act.

The video was eventually sent to the boy’s mother, who promptly reported the incident to the local police. The police immediately responded to the call and took the boy for a medical examination and counseling.

According to the victim’s statement, he was on his way home after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas when his friends forcefully took him to an isolated location. One of the accused threatened him with a vegetable knife and forced him to engage in the act while capturing it on their mobile phone.

The accused also warned the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone. Out of fear, the boy kept his ordeal hidden from his parents.

The police have registered a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 12 of the POCSO Act at Hauz Khas Police Station.

Woman Bites Husband’s Private Part In UP

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, a man ended up in the hospital after his wife bit his private parts. The incident occurred on the night of January 28, when the wife, fed up with her husband’s repeated requests for unnatural sex, resorted to such extreme measures. The 35-year-old husband, known to be addicted to alcohol, had been pressuring his wife to engage in unnatural sexual activities. According to reports, he even resorted to physical violence when she resisted.

The wife, in her statement, alleged that her husband had forced her to have unnatural sex and even attempted to urinate in her mouth. This traumatic experience left her unconscious, leading her to retaliate by biting his private parts. The man, bleeding profusely, was initially taken to a nearby hospital but was later transferred to Kanpur for better medical facilities.

The police have registered a case against the husband under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. The husband is said to be in critical condition. Senior police officer Anoop Singh has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

20-year-old boy killed his friend after he was forced to have unnatural sex

A 20-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend after being forced to have unnatural sex in Delhi. The incident came to light on January 19 when a PCR call was received at the Kashmere Gate police station, reporting a body found in an isolated area of DDA Park, Mori Gate. The victim’s face was crushed, and there were visible signs of violence, including a cut mark above his eye and blood scattered around the body.

The police analyzed more than 50 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, but no substantial leads were found. Local intelligence was deployed to identify the victim, and over 100 people were interrogated. The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh. Shukla worked at Khoya Mandi in Rakesh Tomar’s shop and resided in Rain Basera.

According to the investigation, on January 17, the accused and the victim were drinking beer at an isolated spot in DDA Park. It was during this time that Shukla allegedly pressured the accused to engage in unnatural sex. As no other individuals were present in the park, a fight ensued when the accused refused. Tragically, the altercation resulted in the accused murdering Shukla.

After committing the crime, the accused stole Rs. 18,500 and the victim’s keypad mobile phone from his pocket. He later sold the stolen mobile phone for Rs. 400 at the Old Delhi Railway Station. To evade arrest, the accused fled to Amritsar, Punjab, where he purchased a new mobile phone worth Rs. 10,000 using the stolen money. The police successfully recovered the same amount, along with the Cash Memo slip of the mobile phone, from the dealer.

