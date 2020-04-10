New Delhi: The Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra on Friday objected a review meeting held by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with his administrative officials on the coronavirus situation, saying unnecessary “parallel governance” will only create confusion. Also Read - Coronavirus: FIR Against DHFL's Wadhawan Family For Violating Lockdown Norms

In its editorial mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that in the prevailing “war-like situation”, given the unending coronavirus crisis, there should be a single centre of command to give directives to the administration. Also Read - Maharashtra: DHFL Group Owners Flouted Lockdown Norms, Senior IPS Officer Sent on Leave

“The Prime Minister at the Centre and Chief Minister in the state (should have that authority). Even at the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena and NCP president Sharad Pawar told Modi the entire country was united under his leadership to fight the virus,” the Marathi daily stated, referring to a meeting CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar had attended from Mumbai. Also Read - Maharashtra: Members of Wadhawan Family of DHFL Group Placed Under Quarantine For Violating Lockdown

Pawar had lauded Thackeray for the way he handled the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, and also apprised PM Modi and Home Minister Shah about the Governor’s role, the editorial said.

“There was no bitterness. If someone runs a parallel government, it would lead to confusion. If a senior leader like Pawar feels this way, then the matter should be taken seriously,” it said.

“The state has got a Governor who does not follow any time schedule and people experienced this when they saw Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar being sworn in early morning (last year),” the Sena mouthpiece quipped.

The editorial also slammed the opposition BJP for frequently going to the Raj Bhavan to criticise the Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Earlier this week, Koshyari held a meeting through video conferencing with divisional commissioners, additional commissioner of BMC as well as collectors of ten districts to discuss the availability of medical facilities and food items for labourers, migrants and homeless persons, worst-affected in the coronavirus lockdown.

It also discussed measures for sale of agriculture produce, involvement of NGOs in relief efforts and tracking people who returned from the religious gathering held in Nizamuddin, Delhi, last month, among other issues.