New Delhi: The list of 'unparliamentary words' released by Lok Sabha Secretariat is a compilation of terms that have already been expunged and the list is not a new suggestion. Lok Sabha sources told PTI on Thursday that the practice to compile expunged words has been in existence since 1954 and the list only acts as a reference for parliamentarians.

After the opposition parties and political leaders expressed outrage over certain words of common use being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, government sources said on Thursday that "it is not a suggestion or order", as the terms have already expunged by presiding officers of Parliament and state legislatures. It is a common practise to compile these lists and has already been in existence in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or state legislatures.

Sources also told PTI that 62 new words were merely added to the list last year and some of these may be under review and that some of the words mentioned in the given lists have also been banned in parliaments of Commonwealth countries. They also pointed out that the word 'abused' was considered unparliamentary in the House of Representatives of Australia, while 'childishness' was frowned upon in Qubec's National Assembly.

The phrases ‘lollipops in the budget’ and ‘you have reached here telling a lie’ were expunged from the Punjab Assembly, according to the government sources. The words ‘atam, shatam, aksham’ and ‘anpadh, anargal’ were expunged from the proceedings of the assemblies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively.

PTI also reported that the words were considered as unparliamentary even during the UPA regime. They said the opposition has created a hue and cry about the compilation of unparliamentary words in the Parliament. But what is “amusing” is that they have tried to create a storm without knowing the facts, an official said, adding that this list is brought out every year.

“Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA government. The booklet is a mere compilation of the words not suggestions or order,” the official said. “If certain words are found objectionable and not in consonance with decorum and dignity of Parliament, it is under the jurisdiction of the Chair of the either houses to expunge those words,” a Lok Sabha source said.

Opposition has hit out at the government for listing “every word used by them to describe how BJP was destroying India” as unparliamentary.

“Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA government,” a source said, adding that the word ‘asatya’ was expunged from Rajasthan assembly in 2021.The word ‘corrupt’ and the expression ‘corrupt man’ were expunged on July 25, 1980, while the expression ‘incompetent ministers’ was expunged on November 17, 1976, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)