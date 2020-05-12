New Delhi: Amid lockdown 3.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that the coronavirus has brought an unprecedented crisis in the country. He asked everyone to protect themselves and move ahead as well. Also Read - Impact of COVID-19 on Bollywood: When Can Theatres re-open, How Big is Loss And is OTT a Permanent Solution? Experts Speak

He said that no one had ever seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. "This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," PM Modi said.

"When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," he said.

He said that the world has now passed more than 4 months, coping with corona infection. “During this period more than 42 lakh people from all countries have been infected with Corona. More than 1.75 million people have died tragically,” PM Modi said.

In his March 19 address, PM Modi had announced a jantaa curfew on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, PM Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.