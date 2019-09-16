Washington: The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston in the mega ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event that will take place on September 22.

This assumes significance as is for the first time in the recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies in the world would be addressing a joint rally.

“On Sept 22, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas,& Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore important partnerships between United States&India,&Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Indian PM Narendra Modi,” said White House Press Secretary in a statement.

Reacting to the development, Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Trump’s participation in the Houston event is “historic” and “unprecedented”, adding that it reflects the close relations between PM Modi and President Trump.

“Two leaders addressing the ‘Howdy Modi’ event is historic & unprecedented. It reflects not only closeness&comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry & friendship between PM Modi and President Trump,” Harsh Vardhan said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium in Houston on September 22. Titled as ‘Howdy, Modi!’, the event is being hosted by the Texas India Forum and the Indian Diaspora in the United States.

The previous two events were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

Nearly 3.2 million Indian Americans constitute the richest ethnic group in the US with a median income of $110,000, according to the US Census Bureau figures for 2016.