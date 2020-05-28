New Delhi: A total of 91 lakh migrants have been shifted from where they were stranded during the nationwide lockdown to their home states, the Centre told the Supreme Court as the Apex Court on Thursday was hearing the matter of the plight of migrant labourers. Also Read - Viral Video: Family Picnic Turns Sour as 12-Year-Old Boy Comes Out of Woods Followed by Bear, Here's What Happened Next

“This is an unprecedented crisis and we are taking unprecedented measures,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court. “Uttar Pradesh and Bihar account for over 80 per cent of migrants. 91 lakh migrants have been shifted so far,” Mehta said. Also Read - Delhi Metro: Rs 1,000 Fine For Spitting at Stations, Platforms Likely Once Service Starts in June

The Supreme Court has taken up the case suo motu. On Wednesday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala approached the top court seeking permission to intervene in the suo motu case. Also Read - We Will Not Learn! French NGO Collects Masks-Gloves And Other Medical Waste in Mediterranean Sea-Bed Amid COVID-19

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing the case.

10 senior lawyers from Delhi and Mimbai, including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan, Indira Jaisingh, have written a stinging letter to the Supreme Court, pointing at the “apparent indifference” of the Supreme Court to the plight of the migrant workers.

“The Supreme Court’s failure to protect the rights of the hapess millions of migrant workers in March, and its failure to scrutinise carefully the esecutive actions, resulted in them being compelled to stay in cramoed unhygienic accommodation without proper food and with a much higher risk of Covid infection,” the letter said.