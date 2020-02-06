New Delhi: Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the Opposition charging that northeastern states were burning due to the imposition of the Citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was false and the Northeast actually has ‘unprecedented peace’.

“While the opposition claims that Northeast was burning, in reality, Northeast has unprecedented peace. Blockades have been lifted and the region has become a constructive contributor to India’s success story,” the Prime Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Slamming the Congress for repeatedly neglecting the issues of the Northeast because tribals were not a huge part of their vote bank, PM Modi said, “The plight of the Bru refugees was pitiable. Yet, the party which ruled most parts of the Northeast for decades and the party that ruled Tripura for decades did nothing about this problem. It was our government that had the honour of solving this major problem”

While states like Assam and Tripura have been aggressively seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has been deemed as religiously and constitutionally discriminatory by many, the Narendra Modi-led central government has been secretly addressing other long-pending conflicts of minorities and ethnic groups in the northeastern states.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the representatives of Bru refugees from Mizoram had signed an agreement to put an end to the 25-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis. The agreement was signed on January 16 in the presence of Chief Ministers of Mizoram Zoramthanga, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and representatives of Bru tribes.

“Finally the new decade of 2020, has brought a new ray of hope in the life of the Bru-Reang community,” PM Modi had said while speaking on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’radio programme.