New Delhi: The unrest over contentitious farm Bills grew stronger after, eight Opposition MPs, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session, continued their sit-in protest past midnight.

Earlier on Monday, 8 Opposition MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien were suspended from the Upper House under Rule 256(2) over unprecedented ;unruly scenes' during the passage of Farm Bills on Sept 20. Besides O'Brien, the other MPs who have been suspended from the House are –Dola Sen (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain (INC), KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim (CPI-M).

The protesting MPs received support of large number of senior opposition leaders. “This is the first time ever that a peaceful overnight protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament has happened,” protesting TMC MP Dola Sen said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with the protesting parliamentarians for almost four hours, one of the suspended MPs told PTI as they sang patriotic songs, surrounded by placards hanging on strings with slogans in support of farmers.

The protesting MPs carried their beddings with pillows, blankets and mosquito repellents. “We would like the government to know that this is an indefinite protest,” O’Brien said.