New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece was snatched by two bike-borne miscreants in the national capital on Saturday.

The development comes amid a spate of snatching incidents in the city in recent days. Last month, Asian News International (ANI) journalist Joymala Bagchi had her bag snatched and was attacked by bike-borne snatchers.

According to reports, Damayanti Modi, who is the daughter of PM Modi’s elder brother Prahlad, was travelling in an auto, when, at around 6:45-7 AM, two men on a bike snatched her handbag, which was on her lap, and fled. Damayanti, who had returned to Delhi from Amritsar, was on her way to Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines, where she had booked a room to stay.

According to her, she had Rs 56,000 cash, credit and debit cards, two mobile phones and some important documents. She was scheduled to take a flight for Ahmedabad in the evening but said that she will now stay back following the loss of documents. She said that the two snatchers were barely 15-16 years old.

The spot at which the incident took place is also close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Following the incident, she filed a case at the Civil Lines Police Station. DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told media that the police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

They are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to arrest the accused.