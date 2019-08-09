New Delhi: A 28-year-old man from Mumbai’s Nala Sopara has been taken into custody for sending multiple death threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over email. Police said that the man, Abhishek Tiwari, was not satisfied with his job of a delivery boy and wanted to to do something big to draw the public attention hence he decided to sent death threats to CM Kejriwal.

Speaking to a leading news agency, a senior police officer said the mobile phone he used to send the emails has been recovered. During investigation, based on technical analysis of inputs collected regarding origin of e-mail, connected mobile phone and IP logs, teams were rushed to Mumbai and Kanpur for locating the suspected user of the relevant email id, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Unit, Anyesh Roy asserted that they had launched a probe after receiving a complaint last month from the Delhi CM’s office.

“The suspect, however, had gone underground and was leaving very few digital footprints. With deep analysis of technical inputs, his location was zeroed to Nala Sopara, Mumbai, a densely populated area. The team in Mumbai searched through hundreds of chawls till the accused was finally nabbed,” Roy said.

The DCP said that the accused had also sent an email to a municipal office bearer of a major political party in Mumbai, but “disappointed with the lukewarm response, upped the ante and decided to send threat mails to senior political leaders”.

“He sent threatening mails to Delhi’s CM. The accused has also sent an email of bomb threat to a national party’s headquarters here,” he added.

