Bengaluru: As coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, an analysis into the infections in the past seven days from January 1 to 7 has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated, an official said on Saturday. Karnataka COVID-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested COVID infection than vaccinated.

"The unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) as compared to the vaccinated," he said in his analysis. He explained the methodology to arrive at the conclusion. According to him, with 97 percent of citizens vaccinated and three per cent unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to COVID, then for every 100 COVID cases or hospitalized cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated.

"But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times COVID patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected," Moudgil explained. "Vaccination surely helps a lot to avoid COVID complications and everyone eligible must take it," the IAS officer concluded.

Regarding the possibility of an overwhelming majority of patients who are vaccinated fully, Moudgil said many in-hospital general beds could be out of their own precaution. The actual number of people in the ICU will give the real comparison, he opined.

India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of this, a total of 3,623 Omicron cases were reported in 27 States and Union Territories of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409, informed the Union Health Ministry.