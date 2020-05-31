New Delhi: At the time when the border standoff between the armies of two countries refuses to come down despite repeated hi-level talks, the Indian Army on Sunday said no violence took place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, after a video emerged on the social media purportedly showing clashes between the two sides. Also Read - Engaged With China to Peacefully Resolve Ladakh Standoff: MEA on Donald Trump's Offer of Mediation

“The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening,” the Army said in a statement. Also Read - Ladakh Face-off: Ready And Willing to Mediate Between India And China, Says Donald Trump

The Indian Army, however, also did not clarify whether the purported video circulating on social media was of earlier clashes between two troops. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India Accuses China of Creating Distraction, China Says 'Situation Stable'

Giving further details, the Army said that the differences between the two sides are being addressed through talks between military commanders following the established protocols on management of the border.

“Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries,” the Army said.

The statement from the Army came after an undated video purportedly showed clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh. Unverified images also showed injuries to Indian soldiers due to clashes.

“We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” the Army further stated.

The militaries of both the country have been engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks now in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve the row.