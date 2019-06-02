New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after they thrashed two Army jawans, one of them brutally, following an argument whilst they had lunch at a restaurant.

Viewer discretion advised while watching the video

A video of the clash that went viral shows a group of men thrashing an Army jawan (in green kurta) with sticks and rods while another Army personnel (carrying a red bag) tries to defuse the tension- and gets beaten too.

The one in the green kurta can be seen bleeding profusely from his head due to the injuries suffered in the scuffle. The men attacking him can be heard shouting expletives at him.

Speaking to news agency police official Ramnand Kushwaha said, “Two Army jawans were having lunch at a restaurant when they had an argument with a person, then the restaurant staff got involved and a fight broke out. Case registered and 7-8 restaurant employees have been arrested, further probe underway.”

Meanwhile, in Bareilly, four daily wage labourers were thrashed by a group of men for allegedly consuming meat in temple premises. The incident reportedly took place on May 29. A police case has been registered against the men who beat those labourers up and they will be arrested soon, said the police superintendent of Dehat.