Lucknow: Two cops died after a van with 24 under-trial prisoners en route to Moradabad jail was attacked by criminals, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said, “The van was taking 24 under-trials after hearing in Chandausi court to Moradabad jail. The driver of the van heard a gunshot after which he stopped the van. Then the criminals shot two policemen and ran away with a rifle. Three prisoners escaped in the incident.”

Three under-trials prisoners who managed to flee with the criminals have cases of loot, abduction and others registered against them. IGP Ramit Sharma said the 3 prisoners reportedly threw chilli powder in the deceased police personnel’s eyes. A packet of chilli powder was recovered from the spot.

Sambhal:3 under-trials prisoners who managed to flee,have cases of loot,abduction&others registered against them.IGP Ramit Sharma says the 3 prisoners reportedly threw chilli powder in the deceased police personnel's eyes. Packet of chilli powder found at the spot.#EarlierVisuals pic.twitter.com/njfxUMsyeA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences on the death of the two police personnel and directed the department to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakhs, government service for one dependent and extraordinary pension to the wife of the deceased.

(With ANI inputs)