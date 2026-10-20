UP: 24-year-old MBBS student found dead in medical college hostel in Muzaffarnagar, probe underway

A fourth-year MBBS student, Shagun Saini, was found dead in her hostel room at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. Police said no suicide note was recovered, and the reason behind her alleged suicide remains unknown.

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A 24-year-old medical student was allegedly found dead in her hostel room at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The student, identified as Shagun Saini, was a fourth-year MBBS student at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur. She belonged to Kaithal district in Haryana and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Monday evening.

Police launch investigation into student’s death

According to police, officers reached the hostel after receiving information about the incident. When they arrived, the room’s door was locked, and they had to break it open. The student was found inside, following which her body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain told reporters that the police had begun investigating the case. Shagun’s family has also been informed about her death.

No suicide note recovered

Police said no suicide note was found in the room. The reason behind the student’s alleged suicide remains unknown, and officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses and the postmortem findings become available.

Similar incidents that toook place recently

In September 2026, a 28-year-old postgraduate medical student, Dr Yogendra Prajapati, was found unconscious in a dissection hall at Government Medical College in Surat. He later died, and police registered a case of accidental death while investigating the circumstances.

The incident came less than two months after another student at the same college, Harsh Pandya, a first-year MD microbiology student, was found dead in his hostel room in August.

Pandya’s father alleged that his son had faced harassment from senior colleagues. Following the allegations, four senior resident doctors were suspended and booked in connection with the case, according to The Indian Express. The allegations and circumstances surrounding the death remain matters for investigation.

In another incident, a 21-year-old second-year MBBS student died after falling from the 10th floor of a residential building in Pune’s Katraj area in September.

The student, who was originally from Hyderabad, was studying at a medical college in Pune. Police suspected suicide as a possible cause and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suicide note had been found at the time of the report.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

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