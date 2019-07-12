Lucknow: Three children from Jama Masjid Madrasa were mercilessly attacked after two groups clashed on the cricket ground in Government Inter College where the kids had gone to play, ANI reported on Friday. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnoa city on Thursday.

Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid Unnao, said that children were beaten up by some boys after they refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

A report said that the kids were beaten with a cricket bat with their kurtas torn.

The Maulana added that the boys were pelted stones at, adding that the pelters had links with Bajrang Dal, a militant organisation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

“Children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they’ve links with Bajrang Dal,’ Naeem Misbahi told the news agency.

Umesh Chandra Tyagi, Circle Officer, City Unnao: Three children of Jama Masjid madarsa got injured during a clash between two groups on cricket ground in Government Inter College where these children had gone to play cricket. Case registered. Investigation underway.” (11.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/UWKO84ePPc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2019

A case has been registered into the matter. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Madrasa authorities have requested the cops to take strict action against the culprits. They said that in case of inaction, they will stage a protest.