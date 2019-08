Lucknow: Four coaches of a train derailed at platform number 3 of Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

No one was reported to be injured or killed at the time of the accident.

Currently, the restoration work is underway.

Four coaches of a train derail at Platform number 3 of the Kanpur Central railway station. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Px244btlsJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2019

More details are awaited.