Noida: At least six people, including women, were injured and seven others detained after a Facebook post triggered an inter-caste clash at a village near Greater Noida.

The incident took place on Sunday at 11 PM when people from one community attacked the houses of the other in Chauroli village of Jewar, police said.

“The clash was triggered following a Facebook post by a member of one community, which was deemed offensive by the others,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said.

A report mentioned that the post said that men from a particular community would be ideal grooms for Brahim girls. This created a furore among the upper castes and since then, the village has been on the edge.

Police said that seven of the accused have been detained so far, while 14-15 people had launched the attack on Sunday night.

“Sticks and batons were used by members of one side who barged into the houses of the other last night and indulged in vandalism. They also broke windshields and windows of some vehicles parked outside houses in the village,” Krishna said.

“FIRs have been registered at the Jewar police station and probe taken up. Some of the accused have been taken in custody for the violence and further probe is underway,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officials said.

