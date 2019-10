Lucknow: At least seven people–3 women and 4 children– died on Friday morning after a bus ran over them in Bulandshahr. The incident took place near Gangaghat in Bulandshar’s Narora.

The deceased were sleeping on the roadside when the incident took place.

According to a report, the bus was returning from Vaishno Devi. The driver is learnt to have fled the scene of the accident.

Bulandshahr: 7 people have died after a bus ran over them near Gangaghat in Narora, early morning today. The deceased were sleeping on roadside when the incident took place. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2019

It is a breaking story, more details will soon be added to the story.