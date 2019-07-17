Lucknow: At least nine people were on Wednesday shot dead while 19 others injured in firing between two groups who clashed over land in Ghorawal village in Sonbhadra district.

“We can’t tell exact numbers as of now. Nine persons brought to a district hospital. Some are injured, some are dead,” District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal told ANI.

All those injured were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is being said to be critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and expressed grief for the families of the deceased. Further, he directed the district magistrate to provide immediate medical attention to the injured.

Sonbhadra: Casualties reported after firing between two groups over a land dispute in Ghorawal today; District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal says, "We can't tell exact numbers as of now. 9 persons brought to District Hospital. Some are injured & some are dead." pic.twitter.com/QDeL1QylFK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2019

The CM also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action in the matter.

An initial probe revealed that the two groups clashed over a piece of land. However, one side did not pay heed and went to work on the disputed land despite the warnings from the other side. This provoked the latter to allegedly open fire at those working on the disputed land, News18 reported.