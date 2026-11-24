UP accident horror: 4 children dead, 32 injured as truck crashes into school bus during roadside stop, were returning from Taj Mahal trip

Four children were killed and 32 people, including 24 students, were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj on Tuesday morning.

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Eight people were killed and two injured after a speeding minivan rammed into a tree in Musiri, Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. | imafge; Representative

At least four children were killed and 32 others, including 24 students, were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 6 am near the Thathia area. The bus, belonging to Kaushambi-based Oriental Public School, was parked on the roadside when the truck hit it from behind, police said.

The bus was carrying 50 people, including students who were returning from an excursion to the Taj Mahal in Agra. The driver had reportedly stopped the bus on the shoulder of the expressway to allow the children to use the toilet.

According to Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, the truck rammed into the rear portion of the bus, leaving it badly damaged. The injured included 24 students and eight school staff members.

Soon after the accident, police personnel, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) staff and commuters rushed to the spot and helped rescue the children from the damaged bus.

The injured were taken to a medical college in ambulances for treatment. However, doctors declared four children dead on arrival, SP Vinod Kumar said.