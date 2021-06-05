Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred eight IAS officers including three district magistrates of Prayagraj, Bahraich, and Kaushambi. New Chief Development Officers (CDOs) have also been posted in two districts, reported UNI India. Also Read - UP Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Yogi Govt Cancels UPMSP Class XII Exams. Check Details

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra will now serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Agency (UPRRDA). Sanjay Kumar Khatri has been made the new DM of Prayagraj. He was posted as the joint managing director of Jal Nigam earlier.

UPRRDA CEO Sujit Kumar has replaced Amit Kumar Singh as the DM of Kaushambi. Singh has been posted as the Joint Managing Director of Jal Nigam and will also serve as Special Secretary of Urban Development, reported UNI India.

Dinesh Chandra has been posted as the DM Bahraich, the post helmed by Shambhu Kumar earlier. Kumar will now serve as the Special Secretary, Secondary Education.

Lucknow CDO Prabhas Kumar will now serve at the same post in Pratapgrah, while Pratapgarh CDO Ashwini Kumar will move to Lucknow and handle his successor’s post there.

The Uttar Pradesh government had transferred four IPS officers in January, posting new SPs in Pratapgarh, Barabanki, and Sultanpur districts. The SP of Sultanpur, Shivhari Meena, was shifted to Pratapgarh in the same capacity while Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi took over as the new Superintendent of Police in Sultanpur. Yamuna Prasad, posted in PAC headquarter, was given the charge of Barabanki SP. The Pratapgarh SP was shifted to the regional intelligence unit, Bareilly, in the same capacity.