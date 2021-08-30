New Delhi: As the country has intensified the vaccination drive for all adults, Uttar Pradesh has turned out to be ahead in the race with vaccinating more than 7.04 crore beneficiaries so far, however, Maharashtra is leading the chart in terms of providing the highest number of people with both the doses. This was revealed by the date from the Union Health Ministry.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Start 28 Pairs of Trains Connecting Bihar With Other Cities | Full List of Trains Here

The Health Ministry further updated that for now, more than 63.43 crore people have been vaccinated across the country. Of these, 14.58 crore or 23% have been fully vaccinated.

However, 16% people that is, 1.13 crore, of the UP's 7.04 crore vaccinated population is fully vaccinated. On the other hand, Maharashtra has inoculated 1.54 crore of the total 5.71 crore beneficiaries with both the doses.

The data also showed that Gujarat, having vaccinated 4.55 crore people so far, has given both the doses to over 1.13 crore — at least 27,878 more people than Uttar Pradesh.

In the meantime, other states that have fully vaccinated more than one crore people include West Bengal (1.11 crore), Rajasthan (1.06 crore) and Karnataka (1 crore).

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is the only state which has vaccinated most people across the country in August. On an average, the state has vaccinated 7.06 lakh per day, while Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat were vaccinating less than 5 lakh during the month.

As per the data, Uttar Pradesh has given vaccine to at least 2.2 crore people in August, followed by Madhya Pradesh that has vaccinated 1.33 crore. Maharashtra (1.25 crore), Gujarat (1.21 crore), Bihar (1.08 crore) and Karnataka (1.05 crore) have vaccinated more than one crore doses in the month.

The Health Ministry also stated that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 64-crore mark on Monday.

More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 PM. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.