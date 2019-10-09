New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Wednesday to meet the family of a 28-year-old man, who was killed in an alleged gunfight with police earlier in the week, stated a report.

While the police claimed that the youth had opened fire at an officer, the family of the victim blamed the police for killing him for refusing bribe.

Taking stock of the situation, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday demanded a probe in the incident by a sitting high court judge. The party also demanded that a murder case is registered against the station house officer (SHO) involved in the encounter.

The Jhansi Police last week had said an “illegal sand miner”, Pushpendra Yadav, was killed on the night intervening October 5 and 6 in an encounter, hours after he had fired at a police team led by Moth police station’s SHO Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and had driven away in his car.

“By forcibly performing the last rites of Puspendra Yadav, the BJP government has proved it can go up to any extent to save murder accused (SHO). We demand lodging of an FIR under section 302 (murder) against the SHO and a probe into the case by a sitting high court judge,” the Samajwadi Party had said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be visiting the victim’s place in Jhansi tomorrow, it added.

Jhansi’s Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh had said Pushpendra Yadav was involved in illegal sand mining and was annoyed with the station officer as he had seized some of his sand-laden trucks on September 29.

The police had claimed three motorcycle-borne youth, including Pushpendra Yadav, had accosted a police team led by Moth SHO on Kanpur-Jhansi highway near Bamrouli crossing on Saturday night and Pushpendra Yadav had shot at Dharmendra Singh and taken away his car.

Later, at around 3 am the police spotted the trio with the SHO’s car near Garotha and killed Pushpendar Yadav in an encounter.

Two separate FIRs were lodged at Moth and Gursarain police stations against Pushpendra Yadav, Vipin and Ravindra on Sunday.

The Samajwadi Party termed the encounter as “fake” and alleged Pushpendra Yadav was murdered by police when he came to meet the SHO to negotiate the release of his trucks.

(With agency inputs)