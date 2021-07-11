Patna: The Bihar State Police Headquarters on Sunday issued an alert in all districts and railway stations after two terrorists linked with Al Qaeda were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. “All sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert,” the Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID issued a statement.Also Read - UP on High Alert: Two Terrorists Nabbed in Lucknow, Al Qaeda Module Busted | All You Need to Know

Earlier today, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) team in Uttar Pradesh busted an Al Qaeda module and nabbed two terrorists who were reportedly planning a suicide bomb attack in the area.

Commandos of the UP ATS conducted a raid in Lucknow after receiving a tip-off and had been tracking them since the past week. A team led by IG ATS, G.K. Goswami, closed in on their location on Saturday and arrested the two from a house in Dubagga area of Kakori, Lucknow.

Suspicious material including two pressure-cooker bombs, a detonator, and 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives was recovered from the house.

An alert was sounded in the Lucknow Commissionerate area, as well as in Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao and Rae Bareli districts and western Uttar Pradesh in view of the terror strike plan.

ATS sources also told news agency PTI that preliminary investigations have revealed that the two terrorists planned to target a BJP MP and some senior BJP leaders in Lucknow.