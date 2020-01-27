New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government for a report over police action during violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last month even as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to complain against alleged police brutalities in the state.

Notably, according to several reports, the state witnessed nearly two dozen deaths as the police cracked down on violent anti-CAA protesters in the state. A number of cities in Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, had witnessed violence during anti-CAA protests.

In its direction to the state government, the Allahabad High Court, where seven petitions have been filed in this regard, asked the government for information on the postmortem report of all the deceased, medical treatment of police personnel and others.

Additionally, the court also asked for details for the imposition of Section-144 in Uttar Pradesh at the time.

Separately, in the national capital, a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met NHRC chief, former Chief Justice of India, HL Dattu, to file a complaint against the police for alleged atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh. Besides the brother-sister duo, the delegation comprised Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Priyanka, the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, had last month visited the state capital to meet activists Sadaf Jafar and SR Darapuri, who were among several anti-CAA protesters detained by the UP Police. They have since been released.

The NHRC had last month sent a notice to UP Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, asking for a reply to it within four weeks.