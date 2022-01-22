Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its second list of 85 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. The list included high profiles names including Congress rebels Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, who left the Congress to join it, and Asim Arun, the former Kanpur Police Commissioner. Both former Congress leaders Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh have been fielded from constituencies falling under Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli parliamentary seat. They have been fielded from their current seats of Rae Bareli and Harchandpur, respectively.Also Read - Will Ban On Physical Rallies For Assembly Polls be Extended Amid COVID Cases? EC To Take Decision Today

Who Is Aditi Singh?

Aditi Singh (34) is daughter of five-time Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh. Singh was once a very close aide of Gandhi family, but the relations started to sour around 2002. The late leader contested the 2007 and 2012 assembly polls as an independent and Peace Party candidate, repectively, winning on both occasions. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Admits South Africa Spinners Were More Consistent Than India Counterparts

Aditi Singh was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017 from Rai Bareli after the her father vacated it. Singh herself was once a close confidante of Gandhi family and was often photographed with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whenever the latter visited Rae Bareli. However, Congress suspended Aditi Singh from party’s women’s wing in May of last year after she voiced support of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state while criticising her own party colleagues. Also Read - Few Things Are Really Obvious And Right In Front Of Us: KL Rahul After Series Defeat Against South Africa

In 2019, defying party’s whip, she attend the special assembly session called by the BJP-led government in the state on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The Congress had then filed a petition seeking her disqualification.

In the past, she has openly priased BJP government’s policies on number of issues, including revocation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, she slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her stand of Lakimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

Singh joined BJP in November last year, however, she formally resigned from Congress on Wednesday.

Rae Bareli is a Congress stronghold ,and BJP has not been able to breach until now. It is Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha contituency. In the last assembly election in 2017, out of the five assembly seats in Rae Bareli, the Congress and the BJP had won from two constituencies each while one had gone to the Samajwadi Party.

UP Elections

The elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Notably, Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)