Noida: With all eyes on the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been really working hard to make up for any setbacks on Purvanchal or eastern UP. And, in a bid to regain the lost grounds of the state, the prime minister and his party have left no stone unturned to boost its poll prospects and woo its voters in the vital region by launching a number of mega projects even before the announcement of the assembly election dates.

Adding to its long list of major development projects like the Purvanchal Expressway, Noida International Airport, AIIMS in Gorakhpur and others, PM Modi will inaugurate the 43-year-old Saryu Nahar National project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi will visit Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on December 11 at around 1 PM, the PMO said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read - UP Polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Shakti Vidhaan' Manifesto Promises 40% Quota in Jobs, Scooty, Smartphones For Women | 5 Points

All about the Saryu Nahar National Project

The Saryu Canal National Project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6,200 villages of Eastern UP. The work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It added that the Prime Minister’s vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritise long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project.

“Consequently in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner. In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years,” the PMO said.

Cost and feature of Saryu Nahar National Project

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

Who will benefit from the Saryu Nahar National Project

The Saryu Nahar National Project will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely – Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj. The farmers of the region, who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential. They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximise the agri-potential of the region.