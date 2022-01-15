Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday released the first list of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party announced the list of candidates for the 53 out of 58 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh which will go for polling in the first phase on February 10. Addressing the media here on the occasion of her birthday today, BSP Supremo Mayawati said the party will announce the remaining 5 names in a day or two.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: BJP Finalises 172 Candidates, Likely to Release First list Today

She also expressed confidence that her party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh this time. Mayawati said that people will vote on the basis of BSP’s past performance and bring it to power. “In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime,” she said. Also Read - BJP MLA Mukesh Verma Quits Party, 7th Resignation In 3 Days Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

List of candidates announced by BSP

Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (Kairana)

Brijendra Malik (Shamli)

Salman Saeed (Charthawal)

Surendra Pal Singh (Purkaji (SC) )

Pushpankar Pal (Muzaffarnagar)

Majid Siddiqui (Khatauli)

Haji Mohammad Anish (Budhana)

Mohammed Shalim (Meerapur)

Amit Sharma (Meerut Cantt.)

Kunwar Dilshad Ali (Meerut South)

Mukarram Ali alias Nanhe Khan (Siwalkhas)

Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary (Chhaprauli)

Haji Aakil Chaudhary (Loni)

Haji Ayyub Idrishi (Muradnagar)

Ankit Sharma (Baraut)

Suresh Bansal (Ghaziabad)

Wasid Pradhan (Dhaulana)

Poonam Garg (Modinagar)

Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu (Hapur (SC))

Kriparam Sharma (Noida)

Mohammad Arif Garh (Mukteshwar)

Manveer Singh Bhati (Dadri)

Narendra Bhati Dada (Jewar)

Chaudhary Manveer Singh (Secunderabad)

Sunil Bhardwaj (Syana)

Rameshwar Singh Lodhi (Anupshahr)

Karan Pal Singh (Dibai)

Mohammad Rafi alias Fadda (Shikarpur)

Vinod Kumar Jatav (Khurja (SC))

Prempal Singh Jatav (Khair (SC))

Narendra Sharma (Barauli)

Omveer Singh (Atrauli)

Tilak Raj Yadav (Chharra)

Mohammad Bilal (Kol)

Razia Khan (Aligarh)

Sushil Kumar Jatav (Iglas (SC) )

Sonpal Singh (Chhata)

Shyam Sundar Sharma (Mant)

Raj Kumar Rawat (Govardhan)

Jagjit Chaudhary (Mathura)

Ashok Kumar Suman (Baldev (SC))

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it seeks to return to power after 10 years. Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: Will Join Samajwadi Party on January 14, Reveals Swami Prasad Maurya

In 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.