BJP sounds bugle for 2027 UP assembly polls as CM Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwar Yatris, sends alliance message with RLD from stage

Yogi Adityanath also shared the stage with RLD Bijnor MP Chandan Chauhan and Siwal Khas MLA Ghulam Mohammad, apparently to showcase the strength of the alliance.

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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections drawing closer, all political parties have begun preparations for the polls. On Saturday, the Yogi Adityanath government showered flower petals on Kanwar pilgrims, an event that many political experts have described as a BJP campaign exercise ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The government put its full force into organising the event, seemingly to send a strong message of Hindutva.

Yogi Adityanath also shared the stage with RLD Bijnor MP Chandan Chauhan and Siwal Khas MLA Ghulam Mohammad, apparently to showcase the strength of the alliance. It is important to note that the BJP has been forming governments in the state for two consecutive terms with the support of the Hindutva plank.

It is leaving no stone unturned to return to power for a third consecutive term in the 2027 elections. While every political party is preparing for the elections, the Kanwar Yatra has proved to be a major opportunity for the BJP. The organisation and the government left no stone unturned to make the most of the occasion.

With an aim to send a message of Hindutva, the Yogi government gave a grand welcome to Shiva devotees undertaking the Kanwar Yatra. Through this elaborate reception, the government sought to appeal to the millions of devotees who participated in the pilgrimage. The state government showers flower petals on Kanwariyas every year. However, for the past two years, the event has been organised on a specially decorated stage at Dulheda Chungi on the highway.

BJP’s Election Preparations Underway

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparations for the upcoming elections have started in full swing. This year’s programme for the Kanwar Yatris was much grander than last year’s. Several quintals of flowers were showered from the stage and from the sky. Public representatives from several districts, along with office-bearers of the BJP’s Meerut organisation, were present on the stage.

The happiness among the Kanwariyas also gave BJP leaders satisfaction that their efforts had been successful.

RLD MP and MLA Share Stage, Send Alliance Message

Yogi Adityanath also sent a strong message about the alliance from the stage. During the flower shower, public representatives and office-bearers came one by one to the Chief Minister and joined him in showering flowers. During this, the Chief Minister also called RLD MP from Bijnor, Chandan Chauhan, and Siwal Khas MLA, Ghulam Mohammad, to his side and had them participate in the flower shower.