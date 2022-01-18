Lucknow: After multiple failed attempts of alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (ASP) has decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections solo. Releasing the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections, Azad on Tuesday said his party will be an alternative to other political parties in the state, reported India Today. Bhim Army Chief claimed that he “rejected offers to be MLA and minister”, and said, “Even if Samajwadi Party gives us 100 seats, we won’t go with them. We shall help other parties after elections to stop BJP,”Also Read - 'Virasat Sey Nahi Tay Honge Siyasat Ke Faisale': Chandrashekhar Azad Tweets Ahead of Decision On Alliance With SP

This comes after days of dialogue between Azad and the Samajwadi Party to reach a consensus about seat-sharing. On Saturday, after some media reports claimed the alliance has been finalized between Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and ASP, Chandrashekhar Azad has dubbed SP chief as 'anti-Dalit' and made it clear that he has no plans joining hands with SP.

"Akhilesh has insulted Dalits. He only needs Dalit votes, not leaders. It has become clear from his behaviour that he is similar to the BJP," Chandrashekhar said while interacting with the media in Lucknow on Saturday.

Later Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he offered two seats to Azad’s party, and said “After discussions with his party, he (Azad) said can’t fight polls, my party not satisfied over seats….Told him that I can’t give (seats) beyond this. It’s a conspiracy”

A day after Bhim Army chief on Sunday said he would wait for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s call till 10 am on Monday on the issue of forging an alliance with the latter’s party. Speaking to a news channel later in the, Chandrashekhar Azad said his party will fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tooth and nail and ensure their defeat in the upcoming UP assembly election. Accusing the saffron camp of selling the country to the corporates, the Bhim Army chief further added that BJP is denying people fair representation and reservation through privatization. “I am not in politics for posts or seats. I have always fought for Dalits, Muslims, and socially deprived section,” Azad added.

However, on Monday, Azad took to Twitter and wrote a famous quote in Hindi, “Viraasat se tay nahin honge Siyaasat ke phaisale, ye to udaan tay karegee, aasamaan kisaka hai. Jay Bhim. (Inheritance will not be determined by political decisions, it’s the flight that will decide whose sky is it. Jay Bhim.)” hinting the talks of the allience have failed.