Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has released the list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. As per the list, the former Chief Minister and party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the polls from Karhal. Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav’s turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP’s Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victoriously. Apart from that, senior leader Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan and Shivpal Singh Yadav were also among the top faces in the list.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among Congress' 30 Star Campaigners. List Here

As per the list, Samajwadi party has fielded Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar, Azam Khan from his stronghold Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: BJP Ally Apna Dal (S) Fields 1st Candidate, A Muslim, From Home Turf of Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar, Azam Khan from Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar. pic.twitter.com/sJFJqML4sO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Also Read - Shivpal Singh Yadav To Contest On Samajwadi Party Ticket From Jaswant Nagar In UP Polls